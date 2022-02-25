16,715 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bought by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $135.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

