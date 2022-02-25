171,155 Shares in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 171,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIERU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,567,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,661,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,539,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,486,000.

Get Sierra Lake Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.