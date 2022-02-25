$172.72 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) will post sales of $172.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.64 million and the lowest is $165.81 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $161.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $693.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $666.51 million to $733.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $719.33 million, with estimates ranging from $689.90 million to $755.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 166,967 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 83,667 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after acquiring an additional 367,144 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

