$172.72 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) will post sales of $172.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.64 million and the lowest is $165.81 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $161.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $693.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $666.51 million to $733.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $719.33 million, with estimates ranging from $689.90 million to $755.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 166,967 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 83,667 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after acquiring an additional 367,144 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of OFC stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51.
About Corporate Office Properties Trust (Get Rating)
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
