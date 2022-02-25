191,400 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 191,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,488 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,107,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after buying an additional 73,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.76%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

