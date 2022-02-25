1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 429.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,306 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of 1Life Healthcare worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after buying an additional 323,630 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 286.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 37,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONEM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

ONEM opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.54. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

