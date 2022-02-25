1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Lowered to $16.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ONEM. cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

ONEM stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.47.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

