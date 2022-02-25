$2.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) will post $2.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $10.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.19 billion to $10.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Newell Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

