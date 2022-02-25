$207.41 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) to announce $207.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.60 million. Perficient posted sales of $162.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $753.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $751.90 million to $757.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $910.01 million, with estimates ranging from $879.10 million to $930.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 924.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 890.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $102.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Perficient has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average of $119.50.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

