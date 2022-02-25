208,066 Shares in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 208,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sprinklr at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $24,820,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $6,047,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $4,641,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $3,461,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $2,768,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.77.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

