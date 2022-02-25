21,887 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,887 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $919,894,000 after purchasing an additional 378,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.60. The company had a trading volume of 139,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,864,907. The company has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $87.25 and a one year high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

