21,943 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 20.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 112.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 23,575 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 24.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 459,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,445,000 after buying an additional 91,123 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 205.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on H shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.69.

NYSE:H opened at $95.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average is $84.77.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. Hyatt Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

