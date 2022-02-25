21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.22

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 3013550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 94.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

