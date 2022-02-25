21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.22

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 3013550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.
Several research firms have recently commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.21.
About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)
VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
