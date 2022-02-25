$220.23 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) will post $220.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.63 million and the highest is $220.75 million. Endava posted sales of $154.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $866.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.85 million to $869.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. The company had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAVA. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $126.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.53 and a 200 day moving average of $141.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.83 and a beta of 1.08. Endava has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $172.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 43.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 17.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

