237,918 Shares in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 237,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Squarespace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Squarespace by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $64.71.

A number of research firms have commented on SQSP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Squarespace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.