245,969 Shares in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 245,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 3.79% of Invesco High Income Trust II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLT. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLT traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

