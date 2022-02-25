254,900 Shares in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 254,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.92% of Luxfer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 204,599 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,141,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Luxfer by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 91,311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 54,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,170,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

