25,494 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

MU stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

