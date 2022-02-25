$26.11 Million in Sales Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) to report sales of $26.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.24 million and the lowest is $19.80 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $14.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $149.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $174.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $161.42 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $214.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCEL. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

FCEL stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 4.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

