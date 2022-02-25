262,664 Shares in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 262,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000. Colony Group LLC owned 0.20% of Broadmark Realty Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 22.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $8.54 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

