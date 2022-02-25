26,841 Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Purchased by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,841 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Silicon Motion Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,812,000 after buying an additional 292,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,172,000 after buying an additional 789,328 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 681,157 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,662,000 after buying an additional 114,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 651,703 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

SIMO opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.25 and its 200-day moving average is $77.40. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

SIMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

