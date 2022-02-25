$27.72 Million in Sales Expected for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) to post $27.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.30 million. Esports Entertainment Group posted sales of $5.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 413.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $129.84 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $130.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMBL. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMBL opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

