27,020 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

