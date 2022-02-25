28,000 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Trex by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TREX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.58.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $86.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

