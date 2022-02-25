28,281 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.6% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $2.61 on Friday, hitting $147.16. 350,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,569,045. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.24. The company has a market cap of $434.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

