29,000 Shares in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Workiva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK opened at $99.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -158.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

