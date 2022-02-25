$3.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) to post $3.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.16 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $13.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $14.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AA. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,237,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,359,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,246,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AA opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

