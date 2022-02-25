$3.58 EPS Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.39 and the highest is $3.94. S&P Global posted earnings per share of $3.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $14.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.31 to $14.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $16.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.99. The stock had a trading volume of 73,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,936. The stock has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.60. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $325.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

