-$3.75 EPS Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.07) and the highest is ($3.31). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($3.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($14.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.28) to ($12.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($9.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.52) to ($3.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.88) by $0.10.

Several brokerages have commented on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Shares of MDGL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.53. The stock had a trading volume of 153,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,165. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.