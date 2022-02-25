-$3.84 EPS Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) to post ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.34). United Airlines posted earnings per share of ($7.50) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $9.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis.

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in United Airlines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after acquiring an additional 291,542 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,740,000 after acquiring an additional 72,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.61. 280,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,362,556. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

