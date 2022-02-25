3,030 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Purchased by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.29.

ZBRA stock opened at $413.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $513.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,087 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

