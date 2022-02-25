33,153 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,122 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of America by 31.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,998,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,613,000 after purchasing an additional 710,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Bank of America by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

BAC traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,827,172. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $364.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

