365,300 Shares in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 365,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of CI Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CI Financial by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIXX stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1413 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIXX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

