37,400 Shares in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Avalara by 760.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVLR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $588,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,121 shares of company stock worth $6,558,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $101.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.40. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -69.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

