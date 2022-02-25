3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $143.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.26. The stock has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley downgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

