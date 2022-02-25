$4.49 EPS Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.13. Whiting Petroleum posted earnings per share of $2.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of $19.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.46 to $21.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $20.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.72 to $22.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.63. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WLL. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 36,446 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,493,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2,849.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 51,742 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLL stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.86. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 2.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

