4,011 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Bought by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 52,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,053,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $286.18. The stock had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,934. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $267.08 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.44.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

