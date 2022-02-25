4,203 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Purchased by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 0.5% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,636,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3,930.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 76,845 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 64,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,794,000 after acquiring an additional 54,164 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $464.89. 88,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,241. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $375.06 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $502.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.61.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.