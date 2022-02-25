43,353 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 181.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,155.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 364,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 335,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 133,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $53.15 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64.

