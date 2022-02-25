43,658 Shares in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

NYSE:BAX opened at $84.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.45. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.86%.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

