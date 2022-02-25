43,689 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,711,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,419,000 after buying an additional 45,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,787,000 after acquiring an additional 140,553 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,280,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,478,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,226,000 after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 32.5% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,423,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,917 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

ALSN stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.