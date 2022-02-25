456,351 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 456,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,673,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Ralph Lauren at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at about $173,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after purchasing an additional 421,376 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,563,000 after acquiring an additional 208,165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 291,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 207,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL stock opened at $128.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.67. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $102.96 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.07.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

