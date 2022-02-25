4,683 Shares in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $206.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,164 shares of company stock worth $1,884,837. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

