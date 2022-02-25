46,916 Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,320.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 134,790 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6,171.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

EWU stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.