481,672 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 481,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,981,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,163 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $737,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 291,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,716,000 after buying an additional 63,031 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 190,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,331,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $96.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $89.78 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

