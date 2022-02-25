$5.46 Million in Sales Expected for Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Celularity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.75 million and the highest is $10.84 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Celularity will report full-year sales of $21.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $27.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.96 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $28.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celularity.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

CELU stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. Celularity has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELU. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,240,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

