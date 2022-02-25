$5.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.02 billion and the lowest is $5.87 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $5.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $24.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.37 billion to $24.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.80 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

RAD stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $507.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.90. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

In other news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan purchased 14,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,895.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

