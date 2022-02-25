$53.70 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) will post $53.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $60.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $217.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.80 million to $225.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $241.63 million, with estimates ranging from $237.10 million to $244.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $25.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $892.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.