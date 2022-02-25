53,300 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Drainage Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.15. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.66 and a 52 week high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

