$54.78 Million in Sales Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) will report sales of $54.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year sales of $155.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $163.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $316.23 million, with estimates ranging from $299.50 million to $336.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zai Lab.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZLAB. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.04.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,522 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,928,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,960 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,199 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,550,000 after acquiring an additional 685,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average of $89.72. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $181.92.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

