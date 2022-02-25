$585.37 Million in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) will post sales of $585.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $679.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $536.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $9.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6,010.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $763.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $839.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $34.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after acquiring an additional 288,595 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

